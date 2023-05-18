Crucial Update On Dan Snyder's Sale Of Commanders

NFL owners reportedly won't vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders during their scheduled meetings in Minnesota next week, NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller told reporters during a conference call on Thursday via NFL.com.

Miller said the league would provide an update on the sale for ownership next week, however, "there are not going to be any votes at this time."

Dan and Tanya Snyder officially entered an agreement to sell the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and his contingency for a league-record $6.05 billion on May 12, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time.

"The Washington Commanders and a partnership led by Josh Harris have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, it was jointly announced on Friday, May 12th," the news letter states. "The purchase and sale agreement calls for Harris and partners to acquire the Washington Commanders from the Snyder family. The agreement is subject to NFL approval as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions."