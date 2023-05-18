Jimmy Buffett 'Back In The Hospital,' Pushes Back South Carolina Concert

Jimmy Buffett will postpone his concert in South Carolina this weekend because of a recent hospitalization, he revealed in a statement shared to the Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers Facebook page on Thursday (May 18).

The concert slated for Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina will be rescheduled for a later date, which was not announced as of publication time. Buffett, 76, shared in his statement:

“Hello my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond. These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. ‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’ I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’”

Buffett was hospitalized last September for “health issues,” which also called for a break from performances. At that time, a statement on his social media channels explained that the legendary singer-songwriter would “refrain from touring for the rest of the year,” per “doctor’s orders.”