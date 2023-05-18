Justin Bieber's Groundbreaking First Single Turns 14 Today
By Dani Medina
May 18, 2023
Can you believe it's been 14 years since Justin Bieber debuted his first-ever single? It's true! "One Time" made its debut on May 18, 2009 — and the world hasn't been the same since.
To be more specific, the first single released from JB's debut EP My World hit the airwaves on mainstream and rhythmic radio on this day 14 years ago. It wasn't released on digital download until July 7 of the same year, about a month after the music video premiered on YouTube. It entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart on July 25, 2009, and remained on the charts for another six months before hitting its peak at No. 17. "One Time" is also certified Platinum in the U.S. and its video has been watched nearly 743 million times.
"One Time" launched JB's career into the stratosphere. He released My World later in 2009 and has dropped six studio albums and four documentaries and docuseries since. He's also headlined four tours, the most recent of which has been canceled after the "Peaches" singer revealed his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. As of late, the Biebs has been spotted going in and out of studios in Los Angeles and confirmed a while back that his seventh studio album is on the way.
Relive the nostalgia and watch the "One Time" music video below: