Montana Becomes First State To Ban TikTok

Montana has become the first U.S. state to ban TikTok after Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law on Wednesday (May 17), NBC News reports.

The bill, which was passed in April, will prohibit app stores from allowing users the option to download the popular social media app, as well as the company from to operating within the state. The new law is expected to receive pushback in court due to restrictions on free speech, however, Gianforte praised its intentions to protect privacy, specifically given TikTok's ties to China.

“The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well-documented,” Gianforte said in a news release, specifically referring to the new law as "the most decisive action of any state."