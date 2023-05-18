Sting Reveals His Go-To Karaoke Song

Sting, former lead singer and bassist for The Police, recently shared his go-to karaoke songs. During an interview with People, the "Roxanne" standout revealed that on occasion, he will even get out a feather boa to really set the karaoke performance over the top.

"If I do karaoke, I have two go-tos. One is 'She Drives Me Crazy' by Fine Young Cannibals, and the other is the Human League, 'Don't You Want Me'. I love that song. I wear a feather boa and everything, it's fantastic. For that song — before Harry Styles did it!" Despite taking over the stage for a fun night of karaoke, Sting mentioned that he does not sing in the car, shower, or anywhere but the stage.

On Thursday, Sting will become "a Fellow of the Ivors Academy," which People described as "a prestigious music writers' association" ceremony taking place in London. The "Every Breathe You Take" artist detailed his excitement for the event.

"If you ask me my profession, I would say I'm a songwriter, so to receive this honor is very special. I get people coming up to me saying, 'Oh, I got married to your song,' or 'We buried Uncle Charlie to your song' or 'I fell out of love to this…' People mark their lives with the songs of their era, as do I."

Sting fans can look forward to his feature in Dolly Parton's upcoming rock album, Rockstar, set to be released on November 17th.