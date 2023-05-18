Tupac Shakur Will Be Honored With A Street Named After Him
By Tony M. Centeno
May 18, 2023
Tupac Shakur's legacy will be commemorated throughout the street he once lived on at the beginning of his music career.
On Tuesday, May 16, the City Council in Oakland voted unanimously to rename a portion of MacArthur Boulevard in Lake Merritt nearly 27 years after his tragic death. Official plaques and all signage that will label the street as "Tupac Shakur Way" will be paid for by the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation. 2Pac was born in Harlem, New York in 1971 but late relocated to Baltimore where he grew up with his mother Afeni Shakur. He moved to the Bay Area in 1988 and launched his rap career.
Oakland's City Council aims to keep 'Pac's legacy alive by renaming a part of the street where he lived under his original stage name, MC New York. In 1991, Shakur debuted his current stage name and joined the Oakland-based rap group Digital Underground founded by the late Gregory "Shock G" Jacobs. He also lived on MacArthur Blvd. while he recorded his debut solo album 2Pacalypse Now.
The street's renaming comes just in time for Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. It also comes after FX debuted its docuseries "Dear Mama." The 5-part series explores the relationship 'Pac had with his mother Afeni, who was a glorified member of the Black Panther party in the 1960s. FX's series executively produced by Allen Hughes features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mike Tyson and more.
There's only one other street in America named after 2Pac and it's located in Las Vegas. As of this report, there's no confirmed date for the official street-naming ceremony in Oakland.