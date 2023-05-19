Summer Walker's new EP comes with nine brand new tracks including the Cole-produced intro, "New Type" featuring Childish Gambino and "Agayu's Revelation," which is produced by Solange, Steve Lacy and John Kirby. Walker truly taps into her inner Erykah Badu as she croons her authentic lyrics over each smooth instrumental on the sequel to her 2019 EP.



Now it's clear why Walker chose to announce the project's release date during her recent appearance at Dreamville Festival last month. Towards the end of her set, the Atlanta native made the announcement to her fans.



“I just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP dropping," she told the crowd. "May 19. Go to my website if you wanna pre-order it. It’s a little somethin’, somethin’ Clear. Y’all ready for some new music?”



Meanwhile, Cole is clearly working hard to bring his fans the next phase of "The Fall-Off Era," which will include his alleged final album of his music career. He recently posted a breakdown of his upcoming projects including his 2021 album The Off-Season and another future project called It's A Boy. The 38-year-old rapper has not confirmed a release date for his next two projects.



Stream Summer Walker's new EP below.