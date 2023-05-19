Lil Durk, BIA, J Balvin & More Appear On 'Fast X' Soundtrack
By Tony M. Centeno
May 19, 2023
The official soundtrack for Fast X has officially arrived, and it's got some of the biggest names in world on it.
On Friday, May 19, the Fast X soundtrack dropped on the same day the 10th installment of the franchise hit theaters everywhere. The diverse body of work begins with an intro from livestreamer Kai Cenat followed by bangers from Lil Durk & EST Gee, Luh Tyler, 24kGoldn, Kane Brown, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Fridayy, Peezy, BabyTron, Babyface Ray, Key Glock and plenty more. BIA comes through with her solo track "Furious" while reggeatonero J Balvin delivers his contribution "Toretto" inspired by Vin Diesel's character.
The soundtrack holds 21 tracks in total and features other powerhouse collaborations like "Won't Back Down" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Bailey Zimmerman and Dermot Kennedy. It also contains its other massive collaboration between Kodak Black, Muni Long, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS and JVKE called "Angel Pt. 1." The official trailer's anthem "Let's Ride," which is remix of The Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Notorious Thugs," appears towards the end with contributions from YG, Ty Dolla $ign and Lambo4oe.
Fast X follows Dominic Torreto's family and their tight-knit crew as they face a new villain from their dramatic past. The film stars Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson and more. Ludacris may not be on the soundtrack, but he does plan to release his own solo album sometime next year.
Listen to the entire Fast X soundtrack below and watch the film in theaters now.