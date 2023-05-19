New Video Shows Man Pleading With Police During Henry Ruggs DUI Crash

Ruggs, 24, will serve three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison after officially pleading guilty in relation to the crash on May 10, ESPN reported at the time. The former Alabama standout will officially be sentenced on one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on August 9 and will remain under house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices until that date.

Ruggs had previously been charged with one count of DUI causing substantial harm regarding his passenger and two counts of reckless driving, both of which were dropped as part of the plea deal he accepted earlier this month. Officers said Ruggs was driving drunk at speeds reaching 156 MPH, before his car slammed into the rear of the Toyota RAV4 on a Las Vegas street where the speed limit is 45 MPH in November 2021.

The wide receiver was released by the Raiders hours after the crash and placed on strict house arrest, which included having an ankle-wrapped GPS on one leg and an alcohol monitoring device on the other, after posting $150,000 bail last month, previously ESPN reported. Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, who was traveling in the vehicle at the time of the crash, were both hospitalized with injuries, but declined to specify the severity, according to ESPN.

Ruggs appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court in a wheelchair at 9:00 a.m. on November 3 and had his bail set at $150,000, although the state initially requested a $1 million bond. Prosecutors said Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was at 0.16, twice the legal limit of 0.8 in the state of Nevada.

Ruggs, a former College Football Playoff National Champion at the University of Alabama, was selected by the Raiders at No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old recorded 50 receptions for 921 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 65 yards on 12 rushing attempts during his first two NFL seasons.