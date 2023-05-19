Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The Entire State

Hungry? A hearty sandwich is always the answer. Sandwiches range in variety from BLT, to bánh mì, to club, to bologna, to grilled cheese, to Italian beef, to tuna, to cheesesteak, and many more! Some prefer to add pickles, relish, onions, bacon, and sauce to their sandwiches while others prefer it plain. Regardless of how you choose to build your ideal sandwich, this staple food will never go out of style.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best sandwich in Pennsylvania can be found at Pat's King of Steaks located in Philadelphia. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the cheesesteak, among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"Philadelphia's signature crusty roll filled with juicy beef steak slices, fried onions, green peppers, and provolone or Cheez Whiz is one of the most famous sandwiches in the whole country. It's said to have originated at Pat's King of Steaks – then a humble hotdog stand – in the 1930s, and the cheesesteaks at Pat's remain unbeatable, making it the perfect spot to sample this legendary sandwich."

