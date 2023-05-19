Good barbecue isn't only found in the South or Midwest cities like St. Louis or Kansas City — you can find restaurants right here in Missouri serving up tasty BBQ staples. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style ribs and brisket, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.

LoveFood looked at reviews, awards and personal experience to find the best spots around the U.S. to find BBQ ribs, compiling a list of the top restaurant in each state for the smoky barbecue classic.

So which restaurant has the best BBQ ribs in Missouri?

Pappy's Smokehouse

This popular St. Louis favorite serves up incredible Memphis-style barbecue and ribs with sauces ranging from sweet and tangy to spicy and flavorful. Pappy's has a Google rating of 4.7 stars and more than 7,500 reviews. Pappy's Smokehouse is located at 3106 Olive Street in St. Louis.