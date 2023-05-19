Good barbecue isn't only found in the South or Midwest cities like St. Louis or Kansas City — you can find restaurants right here in Wisconsin serving up tasty BBQ staples. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style ribs and brisket, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.

LoveFood looked at reviews, awards and personal experience to find the best spots around the U.S. to find BBQ ribs, compiling a list of the top restaurant in each state for the smoky barbecue classic.

So which restaurant has the best BBQ ribs in Wisconsin?

Double B's BBQ

According to its website, this popular Milwaukee-area favorite is "Wisconsin's best kept secret," serving up incredible smoky barbecue, from brisket to baby back ribs to St. Louis-style spare ribs. The restaurant has a Google rating of 4.7 stars and more than 2,000 reviews. Double B's BBQ is located at 7412 W. Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.