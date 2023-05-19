The Smiths' Bassist Andy Rourke Dead At 59

The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke has passed away at the age of 59 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Johnny Marr, the band's former guitarist, took to social media to announce the death of his beloved friend and bandmate.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time." Information regarding an exact time and location of death has not been shared as friends and family mourn the loss of their loved one.