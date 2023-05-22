Ex-Jets Player Says Team Cut Him Immediately After Surgery They Suggested

Former New York Jets running back Ty Johnson revealed that he was released immediately after undergoing a surgical procedure that the team suggested during an Instagram Live video shared over the weekend.

Johnson said he's experienced "some dark, dark days," which included the alleged situation with the Jets that took place earlier in April.

"Obviously, went to New York, told them [about the injury]. I told them before even the report like: ‘hey, was working out, this is what happened,’ saw the team doctor, he said, you need to get it fixed.’ Flew out the next day [to get surgery]. Come back, happy, that I got it done, even though I didn’t want to get it done. That following Wednesday, you’re outta there. I was like, 'damn.' But, at the end of the day, man, like, I know I'm going to be alright. I know God got my back. Just keep going forward, man."