Ex-Jets Player Says Team Cut Him Immediately After Surgery They Suggested

By Jason Hall

May 22, 2023

NFL: SEP 18 Jets at Browns
Photo: Getty Images

Former New York Jets running back Ty Johnson revealed that he was released immediately after undergoing a surgical procedure that the team suggested during an Instagram Live video shared over the weekend.

Johnson said he's experienced "some dark, dark days," which included the alleged situation with the Jets that took place earlier in April.

"Obviously, went to New York, told them [about the injury]. I told them before even the report like: ‘hey, was working out, this is what happened,’ saw the team doctor, he said, you need to get it fixed.’ Flew out the next day [to get surgery]. Come back, happy, that I got it done, even though I didn’t want to get it done. That following Wednesday, you’re outta there. I was like, 'damn.' But, at the end of the day, man, like, I know I'm going to be alright. I know God got my back. Just keep going forward, man."

Johnson spent the past three seasons with the Jets, initially being claimed off waivers in 2020 and re-signing as part of a one-year deal in March before suffering a torn pectoral injury during an offseason workout. The Jets officially announced his release was due to a non-football injury designation on April 26, 2023.

Johnson recorded 160 yards and one touchdown on 30 rushing attempts in 2022. The former Maryland standout was selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 186 overall in the sixth-round of the 2019 Draft and has 925 yards and four touchdowns on 208 career rushing attempts.

