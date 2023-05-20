PHOTO: Sauce Gardner Gets Custom Jessica Alba Cleats After Viral Meeting
By Jason Hall
May 20, 2023
New York Jets cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner has new custom cleats honoring actress Jessica Alba after reports of them meeting at a New York Knicks playoff game went viral.
Gardner received two pairs of cleats featuring two of Alba's most iconic characters, Honey Daniels from the film Honey and Susan Storm from the Fantastic Four film series, from artist Mike Jordan this week, TMZ Sports reports. Earlier this month, the 22-year-old went viral for not knowing who Alba was when he and new teammate Aaron Rodgers sat near the actress at Madison Square Garden during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Knicks and Miami Heat.
"He was just picking on me a little bit for being young," Gardner told reporters on Wednesday (May 3) via the Jets' Twitter account. "You know, like, we was getting seated and he was like 'Oh, we're about to sit by' — what's her name? — 'We're about to sit by Jessica Alba.' I'm like 'Yeah, I don't know who that is' and he looked at me like I'm crazy. It was just great being able to sit over there and I got to meet her and one of her friends who was from Detroit actually.
"It was great vibes, but that whole night, he would just keep asking me out of nowhere 'Do you know who that person is?' and I'm like 'Bro, that's Amare Stoudemire, I know who that is. Now you just picking on me at this point.'"
.@AaronRodgers12 couldn't believe @iamSauceGardner didn't know who @jessicaalba was. 😅 (via @nyjets) pic.twitter.com/6qOTQFZx3C— NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2023
Alba was tagged in the video shared by the Jets and NFL and provided details of her interaction with the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on May 4.
"Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo 'How can I get caught up when I’m the catch' . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you @iamSauceGardner ~Honey and Storm," Alba tweeted.
Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch” 😂 . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you…— Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) May 4, 2023
Gardner was selected by the Jets at No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and went on to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as well as being selected as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler during his first NFL season.