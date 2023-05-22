Judge Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Behalf Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect

By Bill Galluccio

May 22, 2023

Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four University Of Idaho Students
Photo: Getty Images

An Idaho judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their home. Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

While Kohberger was previously charged by prosecutors, the grand jury indictment allows state officials to keep the details of their case a secret for a longer period of time.

Kohberger appeared for his arraignment hearing on Monday (May 22) to face charges of first-degree murder and burglary in relation to the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

When asked if he understood the charges against him, Kohberger answered yes to each charge. However, when he was asked to enter a plea, he remained silent.

"Your honor, we are standing silent," Kohberger's attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, told the judge.

The judge then entered the not guilty pleas on Kohberger's and set a trial date for October 2. The trial is expected to last about six weeks.

Prosecutors now have 60 days to decide whether to pursue the death penalty against Kohberger.

