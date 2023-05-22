NFL Announces Super Bowl LX, 2025 NFL Draft Host Cities

The National Football League announced Santa Clara, California, will host Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in 2026 and the iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will host the 2025 NFL Draft during the spring owners meetings in Minneapolis on Monday (May 22).

Last week, league sources told Sports Business Journal that Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, was reportedly expected to be chosen as the host of Super Bowl LX and would then likely be approved by the league at the meetings barring a sudden change in direction. NFL officials had reportedly been in "detailed discussions" with 49ers executives "for months" and team CEO Jed York told reporters "my optimism is very high" when previously asked about being in consideration in March.

The NFL had previously announced that Super Bowl LVIII would be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2024 and Super Bowl LIX would be held at the Caesars Superdome in 2025.