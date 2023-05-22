NFL Announces Super Bowl LX, 2025 NFL Draft Host Cities
By Jason Hall
May 22, 2023
The National Football League announced Santa Clara, California, will host Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in 2026 and the iconic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will host the 2025 NFL Draft during the spring owners meetings in Minneapolis on Monday (May 22).
Last week, league sources told Sports Business Journal that Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, was reportedly expected to be chosen as the host of Super Bowl LX and would then likely be approved by the league at the meetings barring a sudden change in direction. NFL officials had reportedly been in "detailed discussions" with 49ers executives "for months" and team CEO Jed York told reporters "my optimism is very high" when previously asked about being in consideration in March.
The NFL had previously announced that Super Bowl LVIII would be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2024 and Super Bowl LIX would be held at the Caesars Superdome in 2025.
Super Bowl LX is headed to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026!@LevisStadium @bayareahc_ @49ers pic.twitter.com/PJYFtq6wbY— NFL (@NFL) May 22, 2023
The NFL has announced that the 2025 NFL Draft will be in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/MY19ieXzkJ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2023
Green Bay is set to host the 2025 NFL Draft after the previously announced 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.
"The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a news release. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."