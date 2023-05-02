Top NFL Draft Pick Bryce Young's Number For Panthers Revealed

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will wear No. 9 in the NFL, the same number he wore in college at the University of Alabama, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Panthers second-year quarterback Matt Corral, who wore No. 9 during his rookie season, will switch to No. 2, which he wore during his collegiate career at Ole Miss. Young was selected by the Panthers at No. 1 overall during the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft last Tuesday (April 27).

The 21-year-old threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions on 245 of 380 passing during two seasons at Alabama, which included 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 366 of 547 passing during his Heisman Trophy winning season in 2021.