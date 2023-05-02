Top NFL Draft Pick Bryce Young's Number For Panthers Revealed

By Jason Hall

May 2, 2023

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft
Photo: Getty Images

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will wear No. 9 in the NFL, the same number he wore in college at the University of Alabama, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Panthers second-year quarterback Matt Corral, who wore No. 9 during his rookie season, will switch to No. 2, which he wore during his collegiate career at Ole Miss. Young was selected by the Panthers at No. 1 overall during the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft last Tuesday (April 27).

The 21-year-old threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions on 245 of 380 passing during two seasons at Alabama, which included 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 366 of 547 passing during his Heisman Trophy winning season in 2021.

Young had a 6.82 prospect grade and 92 (elite) Next Gen Stats score, according to his NFL.com draft prospect page.

The Panthers, who acquired the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March, were long speculated to have favored Young as the top pick. Last month, head coach Frank Reich confirmed that he discussed the pick with general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday (April 24) and the two sides reached "a consensus."

"He came into my office yesterday at some point, and asked the question," Reich said on Tuesday (April 25) via NFL.com. "It was kind of like a proposal of sorts. And I said yes (laughs). There is consensus, and we're excited."

"We'll announce that Thursday at about 8 o'clock," he added.

