Paris Hilton Mourns Death Of Beloved Chihuahua: 'My Heart Breaks'

Paris Hilton has shared the unfortunate news that one of her beloved chihuahuas has passed away at the age of 23. The socialite took to Instagram on Monday, May 22nd, to share a series of photos with the late dog and share a heartfelt message.

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch.💔🐶," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments.🥰 She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now.🥺 She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

