Paris Hilton Mourns Death Of Beloved Chihuahua: 'My Heart Breaks'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 22, 2023
Paris Hilton has shared the unfortunate news that one of her beloved chihuahuas has passed away at the age of 23. The socialite took to Instagram on Monday, May 22nd, to share a series of photos with the late dog and share a heartfelt message.
"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch.💔🐶," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments.🥰 She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now.🥺 She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."
The author of Paris: The Memoir continued, "From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears."
"Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love.🥰 You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. 😇 You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.🐾 Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always," she expressed before concluding with, "Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen. 👑 #RIP 🙏😢"