Paris Hilton Announces Her First-Ever Live Concert

Paris Hilton is gearing up for her first-ever live concert! On Wednesday, April 27th, the reality tv star-turned singer-turned DJ took to social media to announce a show in Los Angeles this summer. "I’m so excited to announce my first concert on June 7th at The Fonda Theater!" she wrote alongside a poster for the show. "Tickets go on sale May 5th! 🎟️ What songs would you like me to perform?"

Fans were ecstatic to get a long-awaited performance from Paris who burst onto the music scene in 2006 with her hit "Stars Are Blind." Even fellow hitmaker Demi Lovato was fangirling in the comments. "Yaassss!!!!" they wrote on the Instagram post. "Stars Are Blind is a must," one fan wrote and most people agreed. Although, one fan really wants Paris to do some covers. "Please cover Bon Jovi’s 'Sliving on a Prayer,'" they joked, referencing Paris' latest catchphrase. "Invite @leannrimes onstage to duet on 'How Can I Sliv Without You?'" they wrote in another comment.