When it comes to the rudest cities in America, everyone has their bad days, even people living in a state known for its Southern hospitality. Sometimes life gets to be too much and your anger and annoyance slips out and affects your interactions with others.

Alot.com compiled a list of the rudest cities in the country, finding the top spot in each state with the snarkiest and aggravated residents where "grumps flock to."

Maybe it's the frustrating rush hour traffic that seems to go on and one or people are coming off a long day at work and just want to get home, but Charlotte was named the rudest city in all of North Carolina. In another report, Asheville was named the city with the rudest drivers in the Tar Heel State. Here's what the site had to say:

"In 2017, Charlotte was ranked by Travel + Leisure as one of the rudest cities in the country. However, this might have more to do with the fact that there is a major airport in the city. No one really exudes grace when you're being felt up by a TSA agent. And if you do, well, you've got bigger problems than rudeness to deal with."

If you're thinking, "Hey, Charlotte's not that bad!" you're not alone. A separate report from Preply showed Charlotte rank among the most polite cities in the country, so clearly "rudeness" is subjective!

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to read up on the rudest cities in the country.