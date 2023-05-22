When it comes to the rudest cities in America, everyone has their bad days, even people living in a state known for its Southern hospitality. Sometimes life gets to be too much and your anger and annoyance slips out and affects your interactions with others.

Alot.com compiled a list of the rudest cities in the country, finding the top spot in each state with the snarkiest and aggravated residents where "grumps flock to."

Maybe it's the frustrating rush hour traffic that seems to go on and one or people are coming off a long day at work and just want to get home, but Dillon was named the rudest city in all of South Carolina. Here's what the site had to say:

"Dillon is a high-crime area in South Carolina, so if you consider robbery to be rude, you might want to stay away. Additionally, there is a large commuter population in the town, which means that road rage really shouldn't be a big surprise."

In another report based on car insurance data, Mount Pleasant ranked as the city with the rudest drivers in the Palmetto State.

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to read up on the rudest cities in the country.