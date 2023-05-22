When it comes to the rudest cities in America, everyone has their bad days, even people living in a state known for its Southern hospitality. Sometimes life gets to be too much and your anger and annoyance slips out and affects your interactions with others.

Alot.com compiled a list of the rudest cities in the country, finding the top spot in each state with the snarkiest and aggravated residents where "grumps flock to."

Maybe it's the frustrating rush hour traffic that seems to go on and one or people are coming off a long day at work and just want to get home, but Nashville was named the rudest city in all of Tennessee. In another report, Nashville, along with Memphis, ranked among the 50 rudest cities in the country.

Here's what the site had to say:

"In recent years, Tennessee has been on several lists of the rudest states in the country. Nashville might not be much ruder than the state average, but because there are so many people there, you're more likely to run into a jerk than you would be in the more rural areas."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to read up on the rudest cities in the country.