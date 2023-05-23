Aaron Rodgers May Have Been Injured During Practice: Report

Recently acquired New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to have suffered a potential injury during the team's minicamp session on Tuesday (May 23), according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

"Aaron Rodgers off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right," Russini tweeted from the practice. "Rodgers looks to be trying to put some weight on it while watching practice to the side. He is standing with the teams head strength and conditioning coach."

Russini later shared a video of Rodgers re-joining the offensive group, but not wearing a helmet.

Brian Costello, the Jets' beat reporter for the New York Post, tweeted that Rodgers wasn't expected to continue practicing following Russini's report.

"It looks like we won’t see Rodgers practice today. He is watching the drills with no helmet. The good news is he is still out here. If he was really hurt, he would be inside. It is also May 23."