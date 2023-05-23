"When I found out how much Sam is involved in the music in Euphoria and getting to work with him on the music on the show, that’s when it unlocked it for us," Tesfaye continued. "Can we create our own pop star? Can we create somebody who is trying to find themselves, using my experiences, using his experiences, using Lily’s experiences on creating something special, daring and exciting and fun that will make people laugh, piss some people off?”



His latter question may have already been answered. Months before the show made its debut, a detailed report from Rolling Stone laid out several examples of the show's alleged toxic environment, last-minute changes and other budget issues during production raised some eyebrows. Tesfaye, Levinson and the team didn't seem be too bothered by the allegations. Tesfaye posted an exclusive clip from the show, in which his character shades the outlet. Meanwhile, Levinson's instant reaction upon seeing the report was that they may have the "biggest hit of the summer."

