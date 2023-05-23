Florida Man Surprised By Hissing Iguana In His Toilet

If you live in Florida, chances are you're going to find some pesky critters on your property. Unfortunately, those creatures can sometimes be intimidating reptiles. A 58-year-old South Florida man encountered a scaly invader in a strange place on Friday (May 19).

John Riddle, who lives in Hollywood, told WKMG he noticed the bathroom door near his pool deck was open. As he went to close his door, that's when he noticed a huge iguana in his toilet.

“That’s when it turned around and opened its mouth, and that’s all I needed to see to, like, back off for a minute and figure out what was going on,” Riddle told reporters. In another interview with WESH 2, he added, "I thought I was in Jurassic Park or something."

The homeowner managed to snap a picture of the aggressive reptile before leaving it alone. Riddle said the iguana crawled out of the toilet an hour later, bolted into his pool, and then scurried into the backyard.

Plenty of Floridians encountered these invasive creatures inside their toilets before. In some of these instances, trappers had to come out and remove the iguanas.

Another Florida man had a similar incident, except it wasn't an alligator in his pool or iguanas infiltrating his bathroom. It was actually hundreds of giant grasshoppers taking over his property.