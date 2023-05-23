Former Texas And New Mexico Football Player Jaden Hullaby Dead At 21

By Jason Hall

May 23, 2023

Maine v New Mexico
Photo: Getty Images

Jaden Hullaby, who previously played college football at the University of Texas and, most recently, the University of New Mexico, has died at the age of 21, both schools announced in posts shared on social media Monday (May 22).

"The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him," New Mexico Football tweeted.

A relative of Hullaby had previously shared a post stating that he'd been missing since last Friday (May 19) and said family members were unable to "track any of his devices." The 21-year-old was reported to have last been seen in Dallas, but there has no official confirmation on his cause of death as of Tuesday (May 23).

Hullaby transferred to New Mexico prior to the 2022 season and played both the tight end and running back positions. The Mansfield native recorded two receptions for 44 yards and 59 yards on 13 rushing attempts and had entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season.

Hullaby initially signed with Texas as a three-star high school prospect in 2020 and appeared in two games before redshirting in 2021.

"It's such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden's passing," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

Hullaby won a Texas state title at Bishop Dunne in Dallas during his junior season before finishing his high school career at Mansfield Timberview High.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.