Former Texas And New Mexico Football Player Jaden Hullaby Dead At 21

Jaden Hullaby, who previously played college football at the University of Texas and, most recently, the University of New Mexico, has died at the age of 21, both schools announced in posts shared on social media Monday (May 22).

"The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him," New Mexico Football tweeted.

A relative of Hullaby had previously shared a post stating that he'd been missing since last Friday (May 19) and said family members were unable to "track any of his devices." The 21-year-old was reported to have last been seen in Dallas, but there has no official confirmation on his cause of death as of Tuesday (May 23).

Hullaby transferred to New Mexico prior to the 2022 season and played both the tight end and running back positions. The Mansfield native recorded two receptions for 44 yards and 59 yards on 13 rushing attempts and had entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season.