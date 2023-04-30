Jerry Jones Addresses Possibility Of Ezekiel Elliott Returning To Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the "ship has not sailed" when asked about possibly re-signing free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released by the team last month.

Elliott, 27, was released by the Cowboys on March 15 after the team placed a franchise tag on Tony Pollard, who led the team with a career best 1,007 yards in 2022. Dallas also selected former Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, the son of assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn, becoming the fifth running back on the team's roster.

"We haven't made a decision. We've obviously drafted a running back, a little different style than Zeke, but it doesn't change … For us, as far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that," Jones told reporters Saturday (April 29) night via NFL.com.

Elliott spent his entire seven-year career with the Cowboys, primarily serving as the team's feature back since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State standout ranks third in franchise history with 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns, behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in both categories, while having also recorded 10,498 all-purpose yards.

Elliott recorded a career low 876 yards on 231 carries, though tying his second-highest rushing touchdown total (12), while splitting carries with fourth-year back Pollard in 2022. Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards during the 2016 and 2018 seasons and was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2016, a second-team All-Pro in 218 and a three-time Pro Bowler in 2016, 2018 and 2019.