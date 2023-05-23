How To Win Free Tickets To Lionel Richie, Earth Wind & Fire's Upcoming Tour

By Logan DeLoye

May 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

iHeart Radio's annual Access Day is upon us, and we have some exciting news to share! As part of the celebration, you and a friend will have the opportunity to enter to win the concert experience of a lifetime. Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour kicks off on Friday, August 4th and continues through September 15th.

Fans that sign up for this exclusive opportunity will win a flight for two to a tour location of their choice, a pre-show meet and greet, a photo opportunity with the artists, signed merchandise, and more! Full details will be available on June 1st at iheartradioaccessday.com. As part of the tour, Riche and Earth Wind & Fire will be performing in St. Paul, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and San Francisco, California, among other cities across the U.S. and Canada.

On June 1st, iHeartRadio is giving you access like never before. It’s our first iHeartRadio Access Day — a 24-hour way of saying “Thank you for listening!” with incredible experiences and unbelievable deals from the brands you know and love. Visit iheartradioaccessday.com today to sign up for reminders when deals go live June 1st.

Lionel RichieEarth, Wind & Fire
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.