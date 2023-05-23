How To Win Free Tickets To Lionel Richie, Earth Wind & Fire's Upcoming Tour

iHeart Radio's annual Access Day is upon us, and we have some exciting news to share! As part of the celebration, you and a friend will have the opportunity to enter to win the concert experience of a lifetime. Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour kicks off on Friday, August 4th and continues through September 15th.

Fans that sign up for this exclusive opportunity will win a flight for two to a tour location of their choice, a pre-show meet and greet, a photo opportunity with the artists, signed merchandise, and more! Full details will be available on June 1st at iheartradioaccessday.com. As part of the tour, Riche and Earth Wind & Fire will be performing in St. Paul, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and San Francisco, California, among other cities across the U.S. and Canada.