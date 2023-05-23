Illinois Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In The State

By Logan DeLoye

May 23, 2023

Pizza restaurant sign with red light bulbs in Berlin, Germany
Photo: Moment RF

The best food is served straight-up. There are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that offer the best food with a nonchalant atmosphere. At these one-of-a-kind locations, the food stands on its own without the help of any fancy decor, drinks, and other amenities that don't have anything to do with the menu. One Illinois restaurant in particular is known for serving really good food with no frills included in their dining experience.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in all of Illinois is Fontano's located in Chicago. This no frills restaurant is known for their amazing Italian-style subs and deep dish pizza among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Illinois:

"Born in Chicago’s Little Italy in 1960 – and now with a second location on Michigan Avenue – Fontano’s has stayed true to its roots, specializing in Italian-style subs like the Blockbuster, which comes stuffed with ham, salami, capocollo (a traditional cold cut), and two types of cheese. The bread is especially good, and the joint also serves up a mean deep dish pizza."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.