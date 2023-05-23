Illinois Restaurant Named Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In The State

The best food is served straight-up. There are a handful of restaurants scattered across the country that offer the best food with a nonchalant atmosphere. At these one-of-a-kind locations, the food stands on its own without the help of any fancy decor, drinks, and other amenities that don't have anything to do with the menu. One Illinois restaurant in particular is known for serving really good food with no frills included in their dining experience.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in all of Illinois is Fontano's located in Chicago. This no frills restaurant is known for their amazing Italian-style subs and deep dish pizza among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Illinois:

"Born in Chicago’s Little Italy in 1960 – and now with a second location on Michigan Avenue – Fontano’s has stayed true to its roots, specializing in Italian-style subs like the Blockbuster, which comes stuffed with ham, salami, capocollo (a traditional cold cut), and two types of cheese. The bread is especially good, and the joint also serves up a mean deep dish pizza."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.