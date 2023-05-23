NFL Approves Rule Change Aiming To Make Game Safer

The National Football League approved a new rule for all fair catches and touchdowns to come out to the 25-yard line for one year only during the spring meetings in Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 23), the league announced in a news release.

The release states the following per NFLCommunications.com:

After a fair catch is made, or is awarded as the result of fair-catch interference, the receiving team has the option of putting the ball in play by either a:

(a) fair-catch kick (drop kick or placekick without a tee) from the spot of the catch (or the succeeding spot after enforcement of any applicable penalties or rule ) (3-10 and 11-4-3), or