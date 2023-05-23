Nick Jonas Reveals The 'Tragic' Performance That Sent Him To Therapy

Nick Jonas revealed that a "tragic" live performance sent him to therapy, calling it the "worst moment."

Jonas made the revelation during a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, sharing that it came from "a really tragic guitar solo debacle [that] happened on live TV." That performance came when he took the stage with Kelsea Ballerini at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards for a rendition of her song "Peter Pan," per Page Six.

"I come out for my thing. I rehearsed it a million times. I'm feeling really confident about it — not even really thinking about it like it's a thing that's going to be problematic," the "Close" singer recalled. Unfortunately for him, things took a turn midway through the song. "I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn't stop."

Of course as is the case for any live award show performance, people flocked to social media to joke about the duet, and the Jonas Brother himself even jumped online to poke fun at his mistake, saying at the time that he "screwed up the solo thanks to a huge brain fart."

Jonas said he was "in shock" after the performance and that it affected him more than he would have liked. Even now, six years later, he is still unsure what happened to cause the misstep even after ruminating on it in therapy.

"In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy," he said, adding that it "was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on."