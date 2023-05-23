The world is already aware of Philadelphia's reputation for creating the best cheesesteaks in the business, but what about hamburgers? One gourmet burger in particular is gaining a lot of attention for setting a "gold standard" throughout the city. This specific burger is not an ordinary beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and sauce situated between a plain sesame seed bun. The Gold Standard burger at Drury Beer Garden is crafted with a5 Waygu, caviar, fresh black truffle, lobster flambeed with Louis xiii, gold leaf, and wexford aged Irish cheddar.

A side of fries with 1500+ manukau honey drizzle and a shot of Louis xiii is included with the meal. That all sounds very delicious if the price is right for you. The burger itself costs $700 and the fries and shot come free on the side with each order. Now, you may be asking yourself: how is it possible that one burger could cost $700? The answer lies in the ingredients. Each ingredient mentioned above is of the freshest premium quality. Not only are the burger's ingredients expensive to begin with, but one bottle of Louis xiii costs $5,000 on its own, and that is just used to cook the lobster that tops the burger.

For those that do not feel like dropping $700 plus 20% gratuity, there are a handful of delicious items for under $30 on the menu.