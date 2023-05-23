Tennessee Airport Named Among The 10 'Angriest' Airports In The U.S.

Jetting off on a long-awaited vacation can be an exciting time, but the journey to get to your destination can be quite stressful. People handle stress differently, especially when it comes to travel difficulties like flight delays, missed connections or long security lines, leading to some frustrated and angry travelers.

Forbes Advisor looked at Twitter activity between March 2022 and March 2023, analyzing more than 37,000 tweets directed at the 60 busiest airports in America, to determine which have the angriest travelers, and one right here in Tennessee made the list.

Three of the top 10 can be found in California and two are located in Florida, both popular vacation destination states. Additionally, nearly all of the airports on the list service international flights, which are notoriously taxing and therefore increase the likelihood of tensions being high and travelers being near their breaking point.

Tennessee's very own Nashville International Airport ranked No. 8 overall, with more than half of the tweets directed toward BNA being labeled as angry. Some top complaints include: traffic, police, waiting, passengers and security.

These are the 10 angriest airports in America:

John Wayne Airport (Orange County, California) Jacksonville International Airport (Jacksonville, Florida) Eppley Airfield (Omaha, Nebraska) Tampa International Airport (Tampa, Florida) San Antonio International Airport (San Antonio, Texas) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Atlanta, Georgia) San Diego International Airport (San Diego, California) Nashville International Airport (Nashville, Tennessee) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (Phoenix, Arizona) Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (San Jose, California)

Check out Forbes to see the full report on the country's angriest airports.