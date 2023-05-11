Viral Life Hack Punishes Plane Passengers Who Recline Seat Into Your Legs

Air travel can be pretty uncomfortable with the tiny amount of legroom most seats offer, but it can be made even worse when the person in the seat in front of you decides to recline as far back as they can.

Many people opt to stay upright since they know reclining could make life harder on the passenger behind them, but others have no problem leaning their seat back. Now, a TikToker is sharing what they're calling an "unethical life hack" for anyone who gets really annoyed with a recliner in the seat in front of them on a plane.

The video is captioned, "The plane ride is so long when you get one of those people in front of you," and in their clip, @TheLKShow wrote, "When you are on a flight and the person in front of you reclines their seat all the way and leaves you no room, turn on the air conditioner above you on full blast and point it at the top of their head."