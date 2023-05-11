Viral Life Hack Punishes Plane Passengers Who Recline Seat Into Your Legs
By Dave Basner
May 11, 2023
Air travel can be pretty uncomfortable with the tiny amount of legroom most seats offer, but it can be made even worse when the person in the seat in front of you decides to recline as far back as they can.
Many people opt to stay upright since they know reclining could make life harder on the passenger behind them, but others have no problem leaning their seat back. Now, a TikToker is sharing what they're calling an "unethical life hack" for anyone who gets really annoyed with a recliner in the seat in front of them on a plane.
The video is captioned, "The plane ride is so long when you get one of those people in front of you," and in their clip, @TheLKShow wrote, "When you are on a flight and the person in front of you reclines their seat all the way and leaves you no room, turn on the air conditioner above you on full blast and point it at the top of their head."
The plane ride is so long when you get one of these people in front of you 🥱 #plane #reclinetheseat #annoyingpassengers
Commenters thought it was brilliant, with one writing, "Unethical? I think this is completely reasonable," but the majority of viewers used the opportunity to debate the issue. One person stated, "There are 2 kinds of people in this world: those who recline and don’t care, and those who will never recline," while another said, "Those seats should not recline," and someone else responded, "I didn’t know ppl DIDNT recline their seats?"
A study by The Vacationer showed that 77% of people think it is rude to recline the seat, with 46% stating they never recline and 28% revealing they recline but only after asking for permission first.