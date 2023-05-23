Summer's nearly here and with the sun shining bright longer each day and the warm weather heating up, the beach may be calling your name.

Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for your summer getaway (Yes — even landlocked states have some incredible beaches too!). According to the site:

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it's pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

So which spot in Ohio was named the best beach in the state?

Headlands Beach State Park (Mentor)

This public beach in Mentor, just outside of Cleveland, offers visitors a quiet day on the beach surrounded by the beauty of nature, from the stunning beachfront foliage to the birds and butterflies drifting along the wind.

Here's what RD had to say:

"Located on Lake Erie, just minutes from downtown Cleveland yet a world away from the business of city life, is the largest natural beach in Ohio. The 'unique plant species that thrive on this one-mile-long beach will make you think you are somewhere along the Atlantic Coast,' says Planetware. Some of those plants include American beach grass, coastal little bluestem, and beach pea. The beach and sand dunes attract migrating songbirds and Monarch butterflies, helping to make your beach day in Ohio look and sound absolutely wonderful."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country.