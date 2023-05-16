Forget jetting off on an overseas trip or making the trek across the country to visit tourist havens like Los Angeles or the Grand Canyon. You actually don't have to travel too far to enjoy a nice summer getaway with family or friends; some of the best times can be found right here in Ohio!

Trips To Discover used personal travel experience, reviews, and feedback from other travelers to compile a list of the best summer vacation destination in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty."

According to Trips To Discover, the best destination in Ohio for your summer vacation is Logan, a town about 42 miles southeast of Columbus. that is bound to be a highlight of your summer thanks to its fun outdoorsy activities. Here's what the site had to say:

"Logan is the gateway to Hocking Hills State Park, one of the crown jewels in Ohio, with waterfalls, gorges, cliffs, and scenic hiking trails. It's also possible to whiz across a zip line or even take a hot-air balloon for a bird's-eye view of the landscape below. Hocking Hills Winery is a must-visit for wine enthusiasts."

Check out the full list at Trips To Discover to read up on the best summer vacation destinations around the country.