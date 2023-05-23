Summer's nearly here and with the sun shining bright longer each day and the warm weather heating up, the beach may be calling your name.

Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for your summer getaway (Yes — even landlocked states have some incredible beaches too!). According to the site:

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it's pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

So which spot in South Carolina was named the best beach in the state?

Edisto Beach State Park

This coastal slice of heaven is a great place for everyone to enjoy soaking up the sun and taking a dip in the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what RD had to say:

"Coastal Living knows a thing or two about great beaches, and they advise that visitors to South Carolina 'don't miss the 1.5-mile white-sand shoreline fringed by palmettos [the official state tree],' adding that this slice of sandy heaven is 'especially beautiful at sunrise and famous for fossils and shelling.' What we love most, though, is that 'the park also contains the state's longest system of ADA-accessible hiking and biking trails,' making Edisto a beach for everyone."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country.