South Carolina Spot Among The Most Underrated Summer Destinations In The US

Summer is right around the corner, so it's the perfect time to start planning where to spend your vacation or where to take a quick trip to get away from your everyday life. Instead of flocking to popular spots like Panama City Beach or Disney World, you may want to consider a destination that doesn't see as many tourists so you don't have to spend your downtime around a crowd.

TheEveryGirl.com searched around the country to find lesser visited destinations that are perfect for a summer getaway and compiled a list of 10 of the most underrated spots in the country, including one right here in South Carolina. According to the site:

"Sometimes, a location that is a little more understated and laid-back is the way to go. Depending on what you have your summer bucket list this year... you'll find hidden gems across the country that are perfect for a relaxing vacay."

So which South Carolina spot is among the most underrated summer destinations in America?

Hilton Head

Rather than spend time exploring a city or in a crowded theme park, travelers looking to get some quiet time in the sun and in the water away from tourist traps would enjoy a trip to Hilton Head, with beautiful views of the ocean and fun activities for the whole family.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Year after year, Hilton Head consistently makes the list of best islands in the continental U.S. according to readers of Travel + Leisure magazine. That says a lot for an island that is only 12 miles long by five miles wide, but it's not surprising after exploring what there is to do in Hilton Head. It begs the question: Why isn't it talked about more often as a vacation spot? Who knows, but because it's not, it's a total hidden gem. Hilton Head is as laid-back as it is energetic, with the perfect mix of daytime activities and nighttime opportunities."

These are 10 of the most underrated summer spots in the country:

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Santa Catalina Island, California

Clearwater, Florida

Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada

Scottsdale, Arizona

Southern Maine Coast, Maine

Austin, Texas

The Outer Banks, North Carolina

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

San Juan Islands, Washington

Check out the full list at TheEveryGirl.com to read up on the most underrated summer destinations.