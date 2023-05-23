Summer's nearly here and with the sun shining bright longer each day and the warm weather heating up, the beach may be calling your name.

Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for your summer getaway (Yes — even landlocked states have some incredible beaches too!). According to the site:

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it's pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

So which spot in Wisconsin was named the best beach in the state?

North Beach (Racine)

This half-mile stretch of beach is a great place for everyone to enjoy soaking up some sun and taking a dip in Lake Michigan. Here's what RD had to say:

"Welcome to kringle country, says TravelWisconsin.com! Indulge in some kringles — flakey, layered oval pastries — while enjoying 2,500 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline at the best beach in Wisconsin. North Beach is a designated Blue Wave Beach, so you know the water is clean. A great playground is also located here; plus, there's usually live music in the summer, and concession stands are ready to satisfy your every hunger and thirst."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country.