Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute To Fallen Rappers At Eladio Carrión's Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
May 23, 2023
Wiz Khalifa made sure to pay tribute a slew of fallen rappers during his set at Eladio Carrión's inaugural music festival.
On Saturday, May 20, the Pittsburgh rapper flew out to Puerto Rico for Carrión's first-ever Sauce Boyz Festival in San Juan. During his performance, Wiz led the crowd in singing his classic song "See You Again." As he rapped his verse, images of deceased artists like Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, DMX, Lil Peep, Young Dolph, King Von, XXXTentacion, MF Doom, TakeOff, Juice WRLD and others appeared on the massive screens behind him.
Wiz Khalifa paid tribute to Takeoff, Lil Peep, King Von, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, DMX, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, and more during his recent performance at a Festival 🙏🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/aJjodGxNAU— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 21, 2023
"PUERTO RICO WAS CRAZY," Wiz said about the festival, STILL TRIPPIN."
Wiz's performance was definitely a top moment from the festival, but so was Carrión's surprise guest Lil Wayne. Weezy F. Baby also touched down on the island to perform alongside Carrión, who recently collaborated with him for his "Gladiator (Remix)" off his latest LP 3MEND2 KBRN. The two-day festival also featured performances from Tokischa, YOVNGCHIMI, Bizzarap, Brray, Luar La L and plenty more. Carrión recently explained why he decided to host the festival in Puerto Rico.
"That's the hardest festival," Carrión said. "I haven't seen anything like that or no other Latino doing anything like that. It's gonna be amazing, but I can't wait for people to just go and see what we've been working on for so long."
The festival was a perfect example of how English and Spanish-speaking rappers are collaborating on an entirely new level. Carrión's recent album features contributions from 50 Cent, Future, Quavo, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and others. Meanwhile, YOVNGCHIMI, who also performed at Carrión's festival, just dropped his debut project, Gangsta Grillz: Mvrda Gang alongside DJ Drama. The drill and trap-based project features Rich The Kid, G Herbo and more.