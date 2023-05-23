"PUERTO RICO WAS CRAZY," Wiz said about the festival, STILL TRIPPIN."



Wiz's performance was definitely a top moment from the festival, but so was Carrión's surprise guest Lil Wayne. Weezy F. Baby also touched down on the island to perform alongside Carrión, who recently collaborated with him for his "Gladiator (Remix)" off his latest LP 3MEND2 KBRN. The two-day festival also featured performances from Tokischa, YOVNGCHIMI, Bizzarap, Brray, Luar La L and plenty more. Carrión recently explained why he decided to host the festival in Puerto Rico.



"That's the hardest festival," Carrión said. "I haven't seen anything like that or no other Latino doing anything like that. It's gonna be amazing, but I can't wait for people to just go and see what we've been working on for so long."