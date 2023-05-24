Father Beaten To Death After Protecting Children In Middle School Fight

A Maryland father was beaten to death while protecting his children from a group of teenagers and adults who wanted to finish a fight outside his home that initially started at a middle school, his family told WBAL.

Christopher Michael Wright, died after experiencing a traumatic brain injury in relation to the incident. Wright's fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky, told WBAL that her 14-year-old son was involved in a fight with another teenager at school last Friday (May 19), which resulted in three teens and two adults coming to her home to find her son, but instead found Wright outside.

"Chris came out to tell them, like, he's not coming out here to fight, and they threatened at one point to come in and get him, and then they said, 'If he's not going to fight, then you're going to fight,'" Karopchinsky said.

Wright was transported to Shock Trauma and later pronounced dead.

"Just looking at the damage that was done to him, that wasn't just punching that did that. Like, there's no way that punching did that. The damage was done before the ambulance ever took him away. I mean, he'd had a seizure. It was done. There was nothing that the hospital could do," Karopchinsky told WBAL.

Footage of the incident was captured by security cameras belonging to Wright and a neighbor, according to Karopchinsky.

"I was at Shock Trauma, and initially, my dad and I tried to go onto the camera to look, and the first video that comes up is my 12-year-old son screaming, 'Daddy, daddy, daddy,' and running out of the house into the street to go help his dad. And, I couldn't watch anymore after that. I just couldn't," she said.

School officials confirmed that the initial fight took place on their campus and claimed to have attempted to address the issue. The school is now working with local authorities amid an ongoing investigation.