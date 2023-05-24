Fetty Wap Sentenced In New York For Bi-Coastal Drug Trafficking Case

By Tony M. Centeno

May 24, 2023

Fetty Wap
Photo: Getty Images

Fetty Wap has learned his fate after he recently pleaded guilty to his involvement in a bi-coastal drug ring.

On Wednesday, May 24, a federal judge sentenced the "Trap Queen" rapper to six years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, and five other associates were accused of buying of cocaine in Long Island and selling it in New York and New Jersey. The defendants got the drugs on the west coast and used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport the narcotics across the country to Suffolk County, where they stored the product.

They allegedly peddled over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine from June 2019 to June 2020. Central Islip federal Judge Joanna Seybert announced his sentence nearly two months after his co-defendant Anthony Cyntje, who worked as a New Jersey correction officer, to 72 months in prison for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy. As of this report, the other four co-defendants pleaded guilty and are currently awaiting their sentencing.

According to the New York Post, prosecutors recommended the judge to hit Fetty Wap with seven to nine years of prison time due to the seriousness of his crimes. However, his lawyer Elizabeth Macedonia argued that her client should receive the minimum sentence because he took "full responsibility for his crimes."

The "Sweet Yamz" rapper was arrested in October 2021 at Citi Field before his set at Rolling Loud New York, and was released a month later on a $500,000 bond. However, he reportedly violated the terms of his release when he allegedly waved a gun at someone during a FaceTime call and threatened to kill them.

