Fetty Wap Sentenced In New York For Bi-Coastal Drug Trafficking Case

They allegedly peddled over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine from June 2019 to June 2020. Central Islip federal Judge Joanna Seybert announced his sentence nearly two months after his co-defendant Anthony Cyntje, who worked as a New Jersey correction officer, to 72 months in prison for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy. As of this report, the other four co-defendants pleaded guilty and are currently awaiting their sentencing.



According to the New York Post, prosecutors recommended the judge to hit Fetty Wap with seven to nine years of prison time due to the seriousness of his crimes. However, his lawyer Elizabeth Macedonia argued that her client should receive the minimum sentence because he took "full responsibility for his crimes."



The "Sweet Yamz" rapper was arrested in October 2021 at Citi Field before his set at Rolling Loud New York, and was released a month later on a $500,000 bond. However, he reportedly violated the terms of his release when he allegedly waved a gun at someone during a FaceTime call and threatened to kill them.

