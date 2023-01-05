Fetty Wap Sentencing Hearing For Drug Trafficking Case Has Been Delayed

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to one of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of codeine. He was one of six men who were indicted for running a bicoastal drug trafficking ring out of Long Island. The "Sweet Yamz" rapper was arrested in October 2021 at Citi Field before his set at Rolling Loud New York, and was released a month later on a $500,000 bond. However, he reportedly violated the terms of his release when he allegedly waved a gun at someone during a FaceTime call and threatened to kill them.



The 31-year-old artist was able to dodge a potential life sentence by pleading guilty last year. As part of his plea, he will be required to serve a minimum of five years in prison. After the New Year, Fetty Wap sent out a message to his fans from behind bars. He assured them that he's ok and will continue to hold his head up.