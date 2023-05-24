GloRilla Flips Three 6 Mafia's Nastiest Hit For Her NSFW Song 'Lick Or Sum'

“I don’t post his ass, I ghost his ass, and leave him on snap,” she spits. "Told him that I love him, had him thinking I was dumb."



"Lick or Sum" is the fourth fresh track Glo dropped off this year. She kicked off 2023 by releasing her collaboration with Moneybagg Yo "On Wat U On" and followed up with "Internet Trolls." In March, Big Glo served up the bonus edition of her Anyways, Life's Great... EP, which contains her biggest hits to date "F.N.F" and "Tomorrow 2." It also holds her recent collaboration with Lil Durk "Ex's (Phatnall Remix)."



GloRilla's new song comes ahead of her appearance on Lil Baby's upcoming "It's Only Us Tour" with her best friend Gloss Up, The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez and rising star Hunxho. The tour featuring the all-star crew will hit up 32 arenas in major cities from Houston to New Orleans. Baby's tour will wrap up at FLA Arena in Fort Lauderdale on September 22.



Listen to GloRilla's new song below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

