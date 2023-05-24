Here's How To Score Free Dierks Bentley Tickets & A Trip To California

By Kelly Fisher

May 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dierks Bentley super-fans, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

iHeartRadio is saying thank you to the hundreds of millions of listeners who tune in to radio stations and to the app, launching a 24-hour event to share exclusive access to some of the hottest artists and deals. Teaming up with Live Nation, iHeartRadio is offering a chance for you to win a trip for two to Palm Springs, California. That’s where Bentley will perform at the brand new Acrisure Arena on his “Gravel & Gold Tour,” in support of his 10th full-length studio album that released earlier this year.

A lucky winner will get premium tickets to see Bentley’s Acrisure Arena show, in addition to access to the “Same Ol’ Me” artist’s private pre-show performance. The winner will also get an exclusive merch gift and more. Get the full details on June 1st at iheartradioaccessday.com.

On June 1st, iHeartRadio is giving you access like never before. It’s our first iHeartRadio Access Day — a 24-hour way of saying “Thank you for listening!” with incredible experiences and unbelievable deals from the brands you know and love. Visit iheartradioaccessday.com today to sign up for reminders when deals go live June 1st.

Dierks Bentley
