How To Win A Free Trip To See Big Time Rush In Las Vegas
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 24, 2023
Calling all Rushers! As you already know, Big Time Rush is hitting the road again this summer on the Can't Get Enough Tour, and iHeartRadio is giving fans the chance to win a trip to see the band on their final tour date in fabulous Las Vegas!
The special experience, as part of the first iHeartRadio Access Day, includes a trip for 2 to Las Vegas, two premium tickets to see the show on August 12th, at the MGM Grand Garden Area, and so much more. Get the full details at iheartradioaccessday.com.
On June 1st, iHeartRadio is giving you access like never before. It’s our first iHeartRadio Access Day — a 24-hour way of saying “Thank you for listening!” with incredible experiences and unbelievable deals from the brands you know and love. Visit iheartradioaccessday.com today to sign up for reminders when deals go live June 1st.
Good luck and check out BTR's 2023 tour dates below:
- June 22nd - Forth Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
- June 24th - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort
- June 25th - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- June 27th - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- June 28th - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 30th - Holmdel, JN @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 1st - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 2nd - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
- July 3rd - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 5th - Toronto, ON @ History
- July 7th - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 8th - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 9th - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 11th - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 12th - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- July 14th - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 15th - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- July 16th - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 17th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- July 19th - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 21st - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 23rd - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- July 24th - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
- July 26th - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 28th - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- July 29th - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
- July 30th - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- August 1st - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- August 3rd - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 5th - Pheonix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- August 7th - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- August 8th - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
- August 10th - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
- August 11th - Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
- August 12th - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
- August 13th - Mexico City @ Sports Palace
- August 21st - Guadalajara @ Telmex
- August 23rd - Monterrey @ Citibanamex