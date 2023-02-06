Big Time Rush Is Coming To A City Near You — See The Tour Dates

In addition to the tour announcement, Big Time Rush also released their new single "Can't Get Enough," which marks their first musical release of 2023. For the chorus of the joyful pop song BTR sings, "I can't get enough of this feeling/ I can't get enough, give me more/ Got me seein' stars on the ceilin'/ Wanna fall in love on the floor."

Last year, BTR closed out the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas with a high-energy set that included hits like "Windows Down," "Music Sounds Better," and "Boyfriend."