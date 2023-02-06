Big Time Rush Is Coming To A City Near You — See The Tour Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 6, 2023
Big Time Rush has had a very eventful Monday. The beloved boyband announced their 2023 Can't Get Enough tour dates and fans can't wait to see Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega hit arenas across America. The tour will kick off in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena on June 22nd and conclude on August 12th in Las Vegas. After that, the band will head to Mexico for three dates in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. Jax and MAX will join BTR on the tour as special guests. The presale for Big Time Rush Fan Club members will start Tuesday, February 7th, at 10:00 A.M. local time.
In addition to the tour announcement, Big Time Rush also released their new single "Can't Get Enough," which marks their first musical release of 2023. For the chorus of the joyful pop song BTR sings, "I can't get enough of this feeling/ I can't get enough, give me more/ Got me seein' stars on the ceilin'/ Wanna fall in love on the floor."
Last year, BTR closed out the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15 in Las Vegas with a high-energy set that included hits like "Windows Down," "Music Sounds Better," and "Boyfriend."
Check out their 2023 tour dates below:
- June 22nd - Forth Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
- June 24th - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort
- June 25th - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- June 27th - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- June 28th - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 30th - Holmdel, JN @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 1st - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 2nd - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
- July 3rd - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 5th - Toronto, ON @ History
- July 7th - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 8th - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 9th - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 11th - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
- July 12th - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- July 14th - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 15th - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- July 16th - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 17th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- July 19th - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 21st - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 23rd - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- July 24th - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
- July 26th - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 28th - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- July 29th - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
- July 30th - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- August 1st - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- August 3rd - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 5th - Pheonix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- August 7th - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- August 8th - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
- August 10th - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
- August 11th - Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
- August 12th - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
- August 13th - Mexico City @ Sports Palace
- August 21st - Guadalajara @ Telmex
- August 23rd - Monterrey @ Citibanamex