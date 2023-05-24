Missouri Eatery Named One Of America's Top Road Trip Restaurants

Road trips are a great way to see the beauty and expanse of what America has to offer in an a way that is up close and personal, but driving for hours on end is sure to work up an appetite. Fortunately there are plenty of incredible diners, roadside restaurants and highway hidden gems that you can stop at for a bite to eat and sample some of the local flavor of wherever you happen to be at that moment.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of restaurants that are the perfect addition to any road trip around the country, including one restaurant right here in Arizona. According to the site, the list includes a motley crew of fun spots, "from a drive-in serving baked potato-shaped ice cream to an alien-themed truck stop."

So which Missouri eatery was named among the best road trip restaurants in the country?

Mugs Up Drive In

This classic drive-in (complete with carhops) near Kansas City is a destination you simply have to experience for yourself whenever passing through! Mugs Up Drive In is located at 700 East 23rd Street S. in Independence.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Plan your road trip from Kansas to Kentucky so you drive into Kansas City at lunchtime — then stop in at Mugs Up Drive In for a refreshing homemade root beer, a wiz burger (a loose meat burger with mustard, pickles, and American cheese), and some chili cheese tots."

