PHOTO: WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Shows Off Gruesome Head Wound

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg shared a photo of himself with a gruesome head wound on his Instagram account on Monday (May 23).

A representative for the former world champion told TMZ Sports that Goldberg was working on his property when he accidentally knocked his head on his tractor, which led to him suffering a large gash on his forehead.

"#Tpost 1, Goldberg 0," the wrestling legend wrote in the Instagram post, which showed blood roling from the top of his head down his face and around his eye.

The 58-year-old told TMZ Sports that the injury was "just a flesh wound" and said he superglued the wound shut.