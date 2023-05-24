PHOTO: WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Shows Off Gruesome Head Wound
By Jason Hall
May 24, 2023
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg shared a photo of himself with a gruesome head wound on his Instagram account on Monday (May 23).
A representative for the former world champion told TMZ Sports that Goldberg was working on his property when he accidentally knocked his head on his tractor, which led to him suffering a large gash on his forehead.
"#Tpost 1, Goldberg 0," the wrestling legend wrote in the Instagram post, which showed blood roling from the top of his head down his face and around his eye.
The 58-year-old told TMZ Sports that the injury was "just a flesh wound" and said he superglued the wound shut.
This wasn't the first time Goldberg experienced a visible gash on his head. During his return to wrestling in 2017, the former WCW champion busted open his forehead headbutting a door during his backstage entrance before cutting a promo in the lead up to the Royal Rumble.
"I will stop at nothing to get that @WWE #UniversalChampionship!" - @Goldberg #RAW #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Bd1YDn8bBp— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 24, 2017
Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, despite having later continued to work sporadic matches for WWE, with his most recent match taking place in February 2022. The 58-year-old is a two-time WWE Universal champion, one-time WWE World Heavyweight champion and one-time WCW World Heavyweight champion.
Goldberg was reported to have had his WWE contract expire in 2022 and is currently a free agent.